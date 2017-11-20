Tigers' Gerson Moreno: Added to 40-man roster
Moreno was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News reports.
While Moreno is a reliever who has not yet reached Triple-A, he has some characteristics that suggest he could someday be a closer, and therefore fantasy relevant. He notched 66 strikeouts in 50.1 innings between High-A and Double-A last season, showcasing the bat-missing stuff that is now a prerequisite for pitching in the late innings. Moreno has a monster fastball and slider that works as an out pitch, but his below-average command is what could hold him back.
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....