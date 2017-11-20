Tigers' Gerson Moreno: Added to 40-man roster

Moreno was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News reports.

While Moreno is a reliever who has not yet reached Triple-A, he has some characteristics that suggest he could someday be a closer, and therefore fantasy relevant. He notched 66 strikeouts in 50.1 innings between High-A and Double-A last season, showcasing the bat-missing stuff that is now a prerequisite for pitching in the late innings. Moreno has a monster fastball and slider that works as an out pitch, but his below-average command is what could hold him back.