Tigers' Gerson Moreno: Optioned to Double-A
Moreno was sent to Double-A Erie on Friday.
Moreno posted a 2.01 ERA in 22.1 innings at High-A Lakeland last season, but struggled to a 6.43 ERA upon promotion to Erie. His strikeout rates were impressive at both levels (31.9 percent at Lakeland and 28.4 percent at Erie) but his walk rate jumped up from 8.5 percent at Lakeland to 13.4 percent at Erie. He'll return to Erie to try to conquer Double-A this season and is probably at least a year away from pushing for a spot in the big-league bullpen.
