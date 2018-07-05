Tigers' Gio Arriera: Whiffs career-high 12 hitters

Arriera covered seven innings for short-season Connecticut and struck out 12 in the affiliate's 7-4 loss to Lowell. He gave up three runs on six hits and two walks.

Both the innings and strikeout totals were career bests for Arriera, whom the Tigers selected in the fourth round of the 2017 first-year player draft. The 20-year-old right-hander carries a 4.03 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 31:10 in 22.1 innings though his four starts in the New York-Penn League.