The Tigers agreed to terms with Torres on a contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com, it's a one-year, $15 million deal. He's coming off a down year, having posted a .709 OPS with 15 homers over 154 regular-season contests, but Torres collected an .800 OPS with 25 long balls in 2023. Torres is expected to play second base for the Tigers, per Rogers, which means Colt Keith will shift either to third base or first base.