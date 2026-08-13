Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Homers in loss Wednesday

Torres went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Guardians.

Torres was the only Detroit player with multiple hits and he also delivered his eighth home run of the season in the third inning, which gave the Tigers a short-lived 3-2 lead. The veteran infielder batted leadoff in this one for the first time since Aug. 2, with Kevin McGonigle sliding down from first to third in the lineup against lefty Foster Griffin. Whether he's batting leadoff or not, Torres should regularly occupy a spot near the top of Detroit's order most days, and he should remain a steady if not spectacular fantasy performer.