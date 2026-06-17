Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Lands on IL with oblique strain

The Tigers placed Torres on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left oblique strain.

Torres sustained the injury during Monday's game in Houston. He missed more than a month of action earlier this season with the same injury before returning in early June. It's unclear at this point how long he might be sidelined this time around, but it will likely be longer than a minimum absence. Hao-Yu Lee has drawn two straight starts at second base for the Tigers and could share the position with Zach McKinstry while Torres is shelved.