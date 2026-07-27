Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Left out of starting nine Monday

Torres is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

The Tigers have been careful not to overexert Torres since he rejoined the big club last Monday following a month-long stint on the injured list due to an oblique strain. He'll sit for the second time since being activated, and the Tigers have also deployed him at designated hitter in two of his first six starts following his return. Detroit will go with Riley Greene in the DH spot Monday, while Hao-Yu Lee steps in at second base.