Torres (neck) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Torres was removed ahead of the bottom of the first inning of Saturday's 1-0 win after taking an elbow to the neck while sliding into second base in the top of the frame, but he sustained nothing more than a bruise. According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Torres acknowledged that he experienced some soreness after the game but felt better upon reporting to the ballpark Sunday. The Tigers are likely keeping him out of the lineup as a precaution, but Torres should be available to pinch hit Sunday, if needed.