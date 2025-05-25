Torres went 2-for-2 with three walks, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Saturday's 7-5, 10-inning loss to the Guardians.

Torres was effective from the No. 2 spot in the order and snapped his mini slump, as he was just 1-for-15 at the plate over his previous six contests. The infielder is enjoying a strong first year in Detroit, as he's now sporting an .806 OPS across 40 games. It would be his highest mark since posting an .872 OPS in his second MLB season back in 2019.