Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Reaches four times in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torres went 1-for-2 with three walks and two runs scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Padres.
Back in his familiar No. 2 spot in the lineup this season, Torres is quickly displaying the patience at the plate that makes him a good fit for the role. The infielder has already walked four times in two games versus just one strikeout. As someone who sees the ball well and knows how to get on base, Torres could be in line to score a lot of runs this year batting ahead of the likes of Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and potential breakout candidate Kevin McGonigle.
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