Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Reaches four times in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torres went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
As he's done all season, Torres provided a spark from the No. 2 spot in the lineup. It's the second three-hit effort for the infielder over his last five games, and he's gone 8-for-18 overall during the stretch. Torres gets overshadowed a bit by his All-Star teammate Riley Greene, who is among the top 10 in the majors in both home runs and RBI, but the former is having a standout campaign of his own and is a key part of Detroit's offense.
