Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Reaches three times in loss

Torres went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Guardians.

Torres led off the game with his sixth double of the season, then came around to score a few batters later on a Dillon Dingler single. The Detroit second baseman has four multi-hit performances across his last 10 contests, and he's slashing .350/.422/.600 during that span with two home runs, seven RBI and eight runs scored. Torres looks to be kicking things into gear and should remain a strong fantasy asset moving forward.