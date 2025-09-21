Torres went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 6-2 loss to Atlanta.

Torres extended his hitting streak to four games, with the last three contests being multi-hit efforts. The Detroit infielder is now slashing .261/.366/.398 across 140 games this year, and he's been a key offensive performer in his first season with his new team. Torres should continue to slot in as the No. 2 hitter for the Tigers as they look to wrap up a playoff spot.