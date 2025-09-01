Torres went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Royals.

Torres ended August on a high note, going 6-for-13 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI during the three-game series in Kansas City. For the season, the infielder is batting .265 with a .767 OPS to go along with 14 home runs, 63 RBI and 69 runs scored. The RBI match last year's regular-season total he posted with the Yankees, and the 14 long balls are just one shy of his 2024 tally.