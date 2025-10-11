Torres said after Friday's loss to Seattle that he plans to undergo sports hernia surgery in the offseason, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Torres added that he has been playing through the injury for multiple months, which helps to explain why he slashed .223/.320/.339 during the second half of the season after entering the All-Star break with an .812 OPS. His procedure isn't expected to affect his availability for the start of the 2026 campaign, so it also shouldn't interfere with the interest he receives in free agency this winter.