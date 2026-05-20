Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Still unable to swing at full speed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Torres (oblique) is still unable to swing a bat at full effort, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Torres' left oblique strain no longer gives him any trouble during fielding drills, but the second baseman will not be sent out on a rehab assignment until he can swing a bat at full speed without discomfort. It should be a quick turnaround once Torres clears that hurdle, but for now he's in a holding pattern. Torres has been sidelined since early May.
More News
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Rehab assignment delayed•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Sent to IL with oblique strain•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Sitting again Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Still battling side injury•
-
Tigers' Gleyber Torres: Out again, but available off bench•