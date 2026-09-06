Torres went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Guardians.

That's now three straight two-hit games for Torres, who accomplished the feat twice during Friday's doubleheader against Cleveland. Hao-Yu Lee (lower leg) started Saturday after leaving the second game early Friday, and his presence figures to cut into Torres' role down the stretch. However, the veteran infielder served as the DH on Saturday, and he could see more time there as a way to keep his bat in the lineup while still getting Lee valuable developmental action in the field.