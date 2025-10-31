Torres underwent surgery Friday to repair a sports hernia on his left side, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Torres played through the injury for the final month of the regular season and playoffs, and the operation was anticipated. The expectation is that Torres will be cleared for baseball activities in four weeks, which would give him plenty of time to gear up for spring training. Torres is an impending free agent after slashing .256/.358/.387 with 16 home runs and an 85:101 BB:K over 145 regular-season contests for the Tigers.