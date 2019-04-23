Beckham is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Red Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Beckham has been acting as the Tigers' primary shortstop while Jordy Mercer (quadriceps) has been stuck on the injured list, starting in five of Detroit's previous six contests. Ronny Rodriguez will check in at shortstop for the first half of the twin bill in a matchup with Red Sox ace Chris Sale, but Beckham should be back in the lineup for the nightcap, when the Tigers take on right-hander Hector Velazquez.