The Tigers designated Holman for assignment Sunday.

Holman will be moved off an organization's 40-man roster for the fourth time in just under three months, as the Athletics, Diamondbacks and Dodgers had all previously designated him for assignment. Since Holman hasn't been previously outrighted, he'll have to accept an assignment to Triple-A Toledo if he clears waivers. The right-hander had made three appearances (one start) for Toledo since being claimed by the Tigers on April 11, logging a 6.75 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 3:2 K:BB over four innings.