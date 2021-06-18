Greiner (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list an optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

Greiner had already been with Toledo on a rehab assignment, going 6-for-14 at the plate over five games, and will now remain with the team as a regular member of the squad. He played 14 games at the big-league level prior to suffering his hamstring injury but hit just .237/.256/.342, so it's hardly a surprise to see him remain in the minors, especially with Eric Haase swinging a hot bat, posting an .850 OPS on the season.