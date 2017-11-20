Greiner was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster on Monday to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News reports.

The 25-year-old catcher has now spent back-to-back seasons at Double-A, getting a brief taste of Triple-A in both seasons, but failing to get the call to the show. He is not seen as a high-probability hitting prospect, in part because he has been old for his level, and will likely max out as a backup catcher who is not relevant in any but two-catcher formats.