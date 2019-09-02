Greiner was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Greiner will join the Tigers ahead of Tuesday's series opener against Kansas City and provide the team with additional catching depth for the stretch run. He's failed to impress across 43 games with the big club this season, slashing .162/.231/.279 with five home runs and a 33.7 percent strikeout rate in 169 plate appearances.

