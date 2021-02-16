Greiner and Jake Rogers will likely compete this spring to serve as the backup catcher in Detroit behind new addition Wilson Ramos, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers signed the veteran Ramos to a one-year deal in January to serve as the No. 1 backstop. That means Greiner and Rogers will likely battle for the backup role, unless the team opts to carry three catchers, which seems unlikely to start the year. Greiner has never done much with the bat, but he does offer solid defense and a veteran presence behind the plate, so he is likely the frontrunner for the bench spot at this point, though the team could bring in additional competition at the position this spring.