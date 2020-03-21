Greiner is competing with Eric Haase to be Detroit's backup catcher this season, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers signed Austin Romine to a one-year deal in December, and the 31-year-old figures to serve as the team's top catcher when the regular season is able to get underway. Greiner finished 2019 splitting time with Jake Rogers, but the latter was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, leaving Greiner and Haase to compete for playing time behind Romine. Greiner has a career .207/.277/.299 slash line in the majors, so even if he is able to secure regular playing time at some point, he is unlikely to offer much from a fantasy perspective.