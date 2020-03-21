Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Battling for reserve role
Greiner is competing with Eric Haase to be Detroit's backup catcher this season, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The Tigers signed Austin Romine to a one-year deal in December, and the 31-year-old figures to serve as the team's top catcher when the regular season is able to get underway. Greiner finished 2019 splitting time with Jake Rogers, but the latter was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, leaving Greiner and Haase to compete for playing time behind Romine. Greiner has a career .207/.277/.299 slash line in the majors, so even if he is able to secure regular playing time at some point, he is unlikely to offer much from a fantasy perspective.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Voit
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Peralta
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Yastrzemski
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...