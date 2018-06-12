Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Brought back to majors
Greiner was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Detroit's starting catcher, James McCann, is out sick, so Greiner was summoned back to the majors to offer additional catching depth until McCann is healthy. The 25-year-old hit a respectable .269/.333/.346 across 30 plate appearances with the Tigers earlier in the year. He'll likely head back to the minors once McCann is deemed healthy.
