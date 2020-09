Greiner went 1-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Brewers.

Greiner took Orlando Arcia deep in the ninth inning to record his second home run of the season in a blowout win. He's served as the backup catcher in Detroit this season, though with Austin Romine (knee) currently banged up, Greiner's playing time is increasing. Still, Greiner has shown little with the bat, hitting just .118/.211/.353 across 38 plate appearances.