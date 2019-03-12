Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Collects two hits Monday
Greiner went 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.
Greiner is now slashing .300/.391/.600 through 20 at-bats this spring. The 26-year-old slashed just .219/.328/.281 in 96 at-bats last season, so don't expect this type of offensive outburst to last. However, Greiner should be the primary catcher in Detroit this year with James McCann gone, which figures to give him some value in AL-only and two-catcher leagues.
More News
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Set for everyday opportunities•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Set for wrist surgery•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Injures wrist during winter ball•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Recalled by Tigers•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Sent down to minors•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Picks up start Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...