Greiner went 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

Greiner is now slashing .300/.391/.600 through 20 at-bats this spring. The 26-year-old slashed just .219/.328/.281 in 96 at-bats last season, so don't expect this type of offensive outburst to last. However, Greiner should be the primary catcher in Detroit this year with James McCann gone, which figures to give him some value in AL-only and two-catcher leagues.