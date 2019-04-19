Greiner went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's 9-7 win over the White Sox.

The usually light-hitting catcher was locked in for this one, and he delivered his first multi-hit performance of the season. Don't expect games like this from Greiner too often, however, as he's still batting just .220 this season after posting a .219 mark in 2018.