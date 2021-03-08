Greiner is expected to be sidelined from workouts for about a week after he suffered a fractured nose when he was struck in the face by a pitch in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Greiner was fortunate to avoid any damage to his orbital bone, so he won't require surgery and should make a full recovery by the middle of the month. An absence for any length of time is still less than ideal, however, as Greiner is battling Jake Rogers, Dustin Garneau and Eric Haase for the top backup catcher job behind Wilson Ramos.