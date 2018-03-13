Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Demoted to minors
The Tigers optioned Greiner to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.
With James McCann and John Hicks seemingly locked in as the Tigers' top two catchers heading into 2018 and veteran backstops Derek Norris and Jarrod Saltalamacchia also attending camp as non-roster invitees, Greiner never made a serious push for an Opening Day bench spot for the big club. The 25-year-old is expected to receive everyday at-bats at Toledo this season after slashing .241/.323/.436 across 371 plate appearances with Double-A Erie in 2017.
