Greiner went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-2 loss against Cleveland.

Greiner has a sluggish .209 average for the year, though he's been much better in September with a .417 mark. With no other catcher on the roster really standing out this season, Greiner could be in line to serve as the team's top backstop again in 2020 despite lacking much offensive upside.

