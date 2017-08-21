Greiner's manager at Double-A Erie, eight-time All-Star Lance Parrish, said he thinks the 24-year-old is ready to catch in the majors "right now," Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Greiner is slashing .240/.326/.443 with 13 home runs and 41 RBI in 88 games, but Parrish was quicker to speak about his defensive abilities. "He's very conscious of balls that are going to be in the dirt," Parrish said. "He's got as good an arm as anybody. I can't say enough good things about him behind the plate." Greiner could start 2018 at Triple-A Toledo, and he might only be a trade or injury away from becoming the Tigers' primary catcher at that point.