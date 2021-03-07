site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-grayson-greiner-exits-after-dangerous-hbp | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Exits after dangerous HBP
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Greiner left Sunday's spring game against the Blue Jays after being hit in the head by a pitch, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
It was the 28-year-old's lone plate appearance of the contest after entering as a pinch runner. Greiner is being evaluated and is expected to have his status updated Monday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 1 min read