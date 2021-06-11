Greiner (hamstring) is expected to resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Greiner was placed on the injured list May 12 with a strained left hamstring. He began a rehab assignment May 25, but needed to pause playing in games May 30 because of discomfort. He's tentatively scheduled to resume playing at Toledo on Sunday, which should mark an important step in returning to Detroit at some point later in June.