Greiner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Greiner will sit for the second time during the series while John Hicks picks up another turn behind the dish. While Greiner's placement atop the depth chart still appears secure, he's providing little value at the plate for those rostering him in AL-only leagues or deep mixed leagues that start two catchers. Over 13 appearances in May, Greiner has gone 4-for-45 (.089 average) with 18 strikeouts.