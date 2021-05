Manager A.J. Hinch said Greiner's hamstring injury doesn't appear serious, though the catcher is still expected to be placed on the injured list, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers can't afford to have Jake Rogers as the only available catcher on the active roster, so even an expected absence of a couple games would be enough to send Greiner to the shelf. Assuming the roster move is made Wednesday, the 28-year-old could be activated as soon as May 22.