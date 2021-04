Greiner went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 6-2 victory over the Astros.

The Tigers tagged Zack Greinke for six runs in the contest, with Greiner's two-run homer in the second inning drawing first blood. Greiner later singled in the fifth inning to drive in Jonathan Schoop. Monday marked just the fourth start for the 28-year-old this season as he plays second fiddle to Wilson Ramos behind the plate.