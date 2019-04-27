Greiner went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Friday's loss to the White Sox.

Greiner clubbed a two-run homer in the third to give the Tigers an early 5-1 lead, but the White Sox would answer with 12 runs of their own to win the ballgame, 12-11. The 26-year-old backstop has struggled to hit for average so far in 2019 (.227), but he's shown decent power by slugging three homers and driving in eight over 17 games.

