Greiner has made Detroit's Opening Day roster as the backup catcher, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Greiner broke his nose in early March and missed just over a week, but he was still able to perform well enough this spring to earn a roster spot. Wilson Ramos will serve as the starting backstop for Detroit, but Greiner will be the primary backup to begin the year. Greiner has gone 4-for-10 with one home run, two RBI and four strikeouts over 10 Grapefruit League games this spring.
More News
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Returns to lineup•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Returns to catching work•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Dealing with nasal fracture•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Exits after dangerous HBP•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Battling for reserve role•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Dropped from roster•