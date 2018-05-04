Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Officially heads to majors
Greiner was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
As expected, Greiner will head to the big leagues to act as the team's backup catcher while Miguel Cabrera (hamstring) is sidelined. The 25-year-old doesn't hit for a very high average, but he does possess a decent amount of power, as his 14 homers in the minors last season would suggest.
