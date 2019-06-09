Greiner is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Greiner will sit for the second time in the three-game series against Minnesota, with John Hicks starting at catcher and batting eighth. Greiner is still technically atop the Tigers' catching depth chart, though the team is splitting work nearly evenly between him and Hicks. Greiner's .170/.241/.293 slash line certainly isn't helping his case for more playing time.