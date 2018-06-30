Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Picks up start Saturday
Greiner is starting at catcher and batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Greiner will spell regular catcher James McCann, who is struggling this month with a .150/.177/.167 slash line in 60 at-bats. If McCann continues to scuffle, Greiner could see an uptick in playing time, though the latter is only batting .222/.280/.289 this season through 45 at-bats.
More News
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Starting at catcher Saturday•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Brought back to majors•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Returned to minors•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Smacks double Sunday•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Starting, batting eighth Sunday•
-
Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Officially heads to majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...