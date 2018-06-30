Greiner is starting at catcher and batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

Greiner will spell regular catcher James McCann, who is struggling this month with a .150/.177/.167 slash line in 60 at-bats. If McCann continues to scuffle, Greiner could see an uptick in playing time, though the latter is only batting .222/.280/.289 this season through 45 at-bats.