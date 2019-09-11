Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Posts three hits against Yankees
Greiner went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 12-11 win over the Yankees.
Greiner recorded just his third three-hit game of the season, though two of them have come this month. The 26-year-old backstop is still batting just .188 this year with a .541 OPS, and Jake Rogers has seemingly jumped to the top of the pecking order at catcher for the rebuilding Tigers heading into 2020.
