Greiner went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Orioles.

This is Greiner's second three-hit performance in less than a week, as the backstop is showing a little life late in the season. His .570 OPS is nothing to write home about, but it's better than Jake Rogers' .490 mark, and Greiner has been playing more often than Rogers recently.