Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Pulled from rehab assignment
Greiner (back) was returned from his minor-league rehab assignment and remains on the injured list.
Greiner made four appearances with High-A Lakeland but hasn't appeared in a game since July 7, and he went 0-for-9 with three walks during his brief stint in the minors. The 26-year-old landed on the injured list in mid-June with a back strain and appeared to be nearing his return to the majors, but it now looks as though he'll require a longer absence.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Whether your looking at an extra short or extra long scoring period fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 16
Whether your league is going with the extra short four-day scoring period or extra long 11-day...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start