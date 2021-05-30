Greiner (hamstring) had his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo paused due to some discomfort, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old began the rehab stint Wednesday but has been taking it easy the past couple days after the discomfort surfaced. Manager A.J. Hinch said he "wouldn't officially call it a setback," but it will certainly push back Greiner's return timeline. The backstop seemed close to being activated from the injured list but will need a bit more time on the shelf.