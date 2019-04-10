Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Resting Wednesday
Greiner is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indians, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Greiner, who was behind the plate for the series opener, will rest in favor of John Hicks as the Tigers and Indians get together for an afternoon game for the second time in many days. Though his defensive acumen should earn him the lion's share of starts at catcher, Greiner has been a non-entity for purposes thus far. He's recorded just four hits through his first 31 at-bats of the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...