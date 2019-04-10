Greiner is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indians, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Greiner, who was behind the plate for the series opener, will rest in favor of John Hicks as the Tigers and Indians get together for an afternoon game for the second time in many days. Though his defensive acumen should earn him the lion's share of starts at catcher, Greiner has been a non-entity for purposes thus far. He's recorded just four hits through his first 31 at-bats of the season.