Tigers' Grayson Greiner: Returned to minors
Greiner was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
Greiner will head back to the minors in order to open up a roster spot for Ronny Rodriguez, who was promoted to the majors in a corresponding roster move. The backstop hit a solid .304/.346/.391 in 27 plate appearances with the big club. He'll continue to serve as organizational catching depth.
