Greiner was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday.
Greiner was activated from the injured list and optioned to Toledo on Friday, but it didn't take long for him to return to the majors. The 28-year-old and Eric Haase should split opportunities behind the plate with Jake Rogers (arm) on the injured list.
